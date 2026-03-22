Daniel Robert Injury: Hospitalized after cardiac incident
Robert suffered a cardiac incident Sunday while preparing to throw a bullpen session at Phillies camp and was taken to a local hospital, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Medical personnel administered a defibrillator on Robert, who is said to be stable and alert following his hospitalization. Robert hadn't appeared in any Grapefruit League games this spring after a cardiovascular issue was detected in his medical exams prior to the start of camp. In the wake of Robert experiencing another cardiac-related emergency Sunday, the Phillies are likely to proceed even more cautiously with having the right-hander return to baseball activities as the organization prioritizes his long-term health.
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