Daniel Robert Injury: Hospitalized after cardiac incident

Robert suffered a cardiac incident Sunday while preparing to throw a bullpen session at Phillies camp and was taken to a local hospital, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Medical personnel administered a defibrillator on Robert, who is said to be stable and alert following his hospitalization. Robert hadn't appeared in any Grapefruit League games this spring after a cardiovascular issue was detected in his medical exams prior to the start of camp. In the wake of Robert experiencing another cardiac-related emergency Sunday, the Phillies are likely to proceed even more cautiously with having the right-hander return to baseball activities as the organization prioritizes his long-term health.