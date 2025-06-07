Daniel Robert News: Returns to majors

Philadelphia recalled Robert from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Robert previously had a stint with the Phillies this season, allowing one run on two hits with a 2:3 K:BB over two-thirds of an inning in mid-May after being acquired in a trade with the Rangers on May 1. He's posted a 0.95 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with a 26:5 K:BB across 19 innings during his time with Texas' and Philadelphia's Triple-A clubs and will get another shot to make an impression as part of the Phillies' bullpen. Fellow righty reliever Alan Rangel was optioned to Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.