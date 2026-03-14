Daniel Schneemann Injury: Considered day-to-day
Schneemann (ankle) is expected to be back in the Guardians' lineup in the next couple of days, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Schneeman was scratched from Friday's Cactus League game against the Angels due to a right ankle sprain. The injury doesn't appear to be a long-term concern and shouldn't impact Schneeman's availability for the start of the 2026 campaign. He appeared in 131 regular-season games for the Guardians in 2025 and finished with a .206/.283/.354 slash line with nine steals (on 12 attempts), 12 home runs and 41 RBI in 422 plate appearances. Schneeman is projected to make the Opening Day roster as a utility man.
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