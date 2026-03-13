Daniel Schneemann Injury: Scratched with ankle sprain
Schneemann was scratched from Friday's Cactus League contest against the Angels due to a right ankle sprain, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Schneemann was scheduled to bat third and start at shortstop for the Guardians. The utility man should be considered day-to-day until the team provides an update. Schneemann slashed .206/.283/.354 with 12 home runs, 41 RBI, 48 runs scored, nine stolen bases and a 38:117 BB:K across 422 plate appearances last season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Schneemann See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central17 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason170 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer174 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target174 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target181 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Schneemann See More