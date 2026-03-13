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Daniel Schneemann Injury: Scratched with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Schneemann was scratched from Friday's Cactus League contest against the Angels due to a right ankle sprain, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Schneemann was scheduled to bat third and start at shortstop for the Guardians. The utility man should be considered day-to-day until the team provides an update. Schneemann slashed .206/.283/.354 with 12 home runs, 41 RBI, 48 runs scored, nine stolen bases and a 38:117 BB:K across 422 plate appearances last season.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
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