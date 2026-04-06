Daniel Schneemann headshot

Daniel Schneemann News: Absent from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Schneemann is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Schneemann has served in a super utility role for the Guardians this season but will take a seat in the series opener versus Kansas City. Steven Kwan will slide over to center field and CJ Kayfus will get the call in left field.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
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