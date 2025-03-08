Daniel Schneemann News: Clubs second spring homer

Schneemann started at shortstop and went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's spring game against the Athletics.

Schneemann clubbed his second home run of the Cactus League. He's seen time at shortstop, third base and center field during the spring season, putting him in position for super-utility duty if his lefty bat holds up against righties. Schneemann slashed .191/.276/.333 against them in 2024.