Daniel Schneemann News: Enters as pinch runner

Schneemann entered Monday's game as a pinch runner and stayed in to play second base. He went 0-for-1 in his lone plate appearance.

Schneemann ran for Gabriel Arias (hamstring), who was removed after legging out a two-out, fifth-inning double. Schneemann was stranded on the bases and remained in the game to play second base, while Brayan Rocchio moved from second to shortstop. Arias is expected to miss Tuesday's game and could need more time, which would provide a boost in playing time for Schneemann, who is batting .185 over 27 at-bats.