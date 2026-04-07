Daniel Schneemann headshot

Daniel Schneemann News: Enters as pinch runner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 5:35am

Schneemann entered Monday's game as a pinch runner and stayed in to play second base. He went 0-for-1 in his lone plate appearance.

Schneemann ran for Gabriel Arias (hamstring), who was removed after legging out a two-out, fifth-inning double. Schneemann was stranded on the bases and remained in the game to play second base, while Brayan Rocchio moved from second to shortstop. Arias is expected to miss Tuesday's game and could need more time, which would provide a boost in playing time for Schneemann, who is batting .185 over 27 at-bats.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Schneemann See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Schneemann See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
7 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
42 days ago
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason
MLB
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
195 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
199 days ago