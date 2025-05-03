Fantasy Baseball
Daniel Schneemann

Daniel Schneemann News: Enters for injured teammate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2025 at 6:49am

Schneemann entered Friday's game as a pinch runner for Jose Ramirez (ankle) and stayed in the game. He went 1-for-1 with a double and a run scored.

Schneemann replaced Ramirez on first base in the third inning and remained in game at second base while Gabriel Arias moved from second to third. The Guardians have described Ramirez's injury has a minor-grade sprain, which sounds like he won't miss much time.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians

