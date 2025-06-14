Daniel Schneemann News: First start in five games
Schneemann started at second base and went 0-for-4 in Friday's 7-2 loss to Seattle.
Schneemann made his first start in five games, and Friday was the first time in five games the Guardians faced a right-hander. He's doing better against righties (.802 OPS) than southpaws (.526), so he should continue on as the strong side of a platoon, but Schneemann has recently struggled, going 14-for-72 (.194) over his last 23 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now