Daniel Schneemann News: First start in five games

Schneemann started at second base and went 0-for-4 in Friday's 7-2 loss to Seattle.

Schneemann made his first start in five games, and Friday was the first time in five games the Guardians faced a right-hander. He's doing better against righties (.802 OPS) than southpaws (.526), so he should continue on as the strong side of a platoon, but Schneemann has recently struggled, going 14-for-72 (.194) over his last 23 contests.