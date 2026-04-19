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Daniel Schneemann News: Gets start at second base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 3:56pm

Schneemann started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Orioles.

Schneemann extended his hit streak to seven games and is slashing .314/.352/.549 with eight extra-base hits (two home runs), a stolen base, 11 RBI and eight runs scored over 17 games. On a team that ranks in the bottom half of MLB in batting average (.225, 24th), OPS (.689, 19th) and runs (87, 18th), the versatile Schneemann could find a regular home at second base while Gabriel Arias (hamstring) is sidelined.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
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