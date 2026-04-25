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Daniel Schneemann News: Getting breather Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Schneemann isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Toronto.

Schneemann has logged a base hit in 10 of his last 11 games, but the Guardians will keep him on the bench Saturday while Juan Brito starts at second base and Steven Kwan patrols center field.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
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