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Daniel Schneemann News: Goes deep in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 5:05am

Schneemann started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Rays.

Schneemann gave the Guardians a lead with his fourth home run of the season in the fifth inning before the bullpen let it slip away. Since Gabriel Arias (hamstring) landed on the injured list and Brayan Rocchio was moved from second base to shortstop, Schneemann has at times stepped in at the keystone, which has been a problem area for Cleveland. That path to playing time, however, is about to be blocked. The club plans to call up prospect second baseman Travis Bazzana on Tuesday. That doesn't mean Schneemann and his .978 OPS won't find a near-everyday role in the lineup. He can defend three infield positions and has experience at all three outfield spots.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
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