Daniel Schneemann News: Good to go Tuesday

Schneemann (ankle) is starting at third base and batting eighth in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Reds.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined by an ankle sprain the past few days but is ready to retake the field Tuesday. Schneemann had a .206/.283/.354 slash line with 12 homers and nine steals in 131 regular-season games last year and is expected to operate as a super-utility player to begin 2026.