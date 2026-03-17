Daniel Schneemann News: Good to go Tuesday
Schneemann (ankle) is starting at third base and batting eighth in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Reds.
The 29-year-old has been sidelined by an ankle sprain the past few days but is ready to retake the field Tuesday. Schneemann had a .206/.283/.354 slash line with 12 homers and nine steals in 131 regular-season games last year and is expected to operate as a super-utility player to begin 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Schneemann See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central21 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason174 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer178 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target178 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target185 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Schneemann See More