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Daniel Schneemann News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Schneemann (ankle) is starting at third base and batting eighth in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Reds.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined by an ankle sprain the past few days but is ready to retake the field Tuesday. Schneemann had a .206/.283/.354 slash line with 12 homers and nine steals in 131 regular-season games last year and is expected to operate as a super-utility player to begin 2026.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
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