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Daniel Schneemann News: In Opening Day lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 4:27am

Schneemann started in center field and went 1-for-2 with a run scored in Thursday's 6-4 win over Seattle. He was eventually pinch hit for against a lefty reliever.

Schneemann, a utility infielder that added outfield to his resume since arriving in the majors in 2024, was a mildly surprising addition to the Opening Day lineup over Angel Martinez and prospect CJ Kayfus. All three bat lefty and would have been appropriate against Seattle righty Logan Gilbert. A report from the National Daily indicates manager Stephen Vogt used Schneemann because of his experience and the matchup against the pitcher. However, Schneemann entered the game hitless over three career at-bats against Gilbert. Given the hot spring Martinez turned in and that the manager used Steven Kwan in center field often during spring training, Schneemann is not expected to be an everyday starter there.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
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