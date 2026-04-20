Daniel Schneemann headshot

Daniel Schneemann News: Left out of lineup Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Schneemann is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

Though he doesn't have a permanent home at any one spot in the diamond or outfield, Schneemann has been used as a near-everyday player of late. He'll hit the bench Monday for just the second time in nine contests, after he saw his seven-game hitting streak end but extended his on-base streak to eight games with an 0-for-2, two-walk effort in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Orioles. For the season, Schneemann is slashing .302/.362/.528 with two home runs, one stolen base, 11 RBI and nine runs over 58 plate appearances.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Schneemann See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Schneemann See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
8 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
20 days ago