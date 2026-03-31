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Daniel Schneemann News: Logs key hit in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 6:28am

Schneemann started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

Schneemann's two-out, two-run double in the seventh inning increased Cleveland's lead to 4-0, and it proved to be key, as Los Angeles plated a pair of runs in the ninth. He's found himself in the starting lineup four times through the first five games -- twice in center field and once each at second and third base. Schneemann's versatility is his main fantasy value -- he batted just .206 over 379 at-bats in 2025 -- but he did have a fantasy-friendly 12 home runs and nine steals last year.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
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