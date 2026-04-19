Daniel Schneemann News: Moves to 2B
Schneemann started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Orioles.
Schneemann extended a hit streak to seven games (11-for-23) and is slashing .314/.352/.549 with eight extra-base hits (two home runs), a stolen base, 11 RBI and eight runs scored over 17 games. On a team that ranks in the bottom half of MLB in average (.225, 24th), OPS (.689, 19th) and runs (87, 18th), the versatile Schneemann could find a regular home at second base; Guardians' second basemen have a .552 OPS (24th).
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