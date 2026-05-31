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Daniel Schneemann News: On bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Schneemann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

The utility man occasionally starts versus lefties but will hit the bench Sunday against Boston southpaw Ranger Suarez. After posting a .955 OPS with four homers and two steals over the first month of the campaign, Schneemann has scuffled at the plate in May with a .149/.241/.176 slash line in 22 contests.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
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