Daniel Schneemann News: Out of lineup for Game 2
Schneemann is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
Schneeman went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during Game 1, dropping his slash line for the season to .192/.192/.346 through eight contests. Steven Kwan is handling center field in the nightcap while Angel Martinez starts in left.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Schneemann See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends5 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central40 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason193 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer197 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Schneemann See More