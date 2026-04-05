Daniel Schneemann headshot

Daniel Schneemann News: Out of lineup for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 1:24pm

Schneemann is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

Schneeman went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during Game 1, dropping his slash line for the season to .192/.192/.346 through eight contests. Steven Kwan is handling center field in the nightcap while Angel Martinez starts in left.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Schneemann See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Schneemann See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
5 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
40 days ago
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason
MLB
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
193 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
197 days ago