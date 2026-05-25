Daniel Schneemann headshot

Daniel Schneemann News: Out of Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Schneemann is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

The left-handed-hitting Schneemann will begin the contest on the bench as the Nationals roll with lefty PJ Poulin as their opener and righty Zack Littell as their bulk reliever. With Schneemann resting, the Guardians will start Angel Martinez, Steven Kwan and Chase DeLauter in their outfield and Rhys Hoskins at designated hitter.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
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