Daniel Schneemann News: Out of Monday's lineup
Schneemann is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.
The left-handed-hitting Schneemann will begin the contest on the bench as the Nationals roll with lefty PJ Poulin as their opener and righty Zack Littell as their bulk reliever. With Schneemann resting, the Guardians will start Angel Martinez, Steven Kwan and Chase DeLauter in their outfield and Rhys Hoskins at designated hitter.
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