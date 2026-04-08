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Daniel Schneemann News: Sitting against southpaw again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Schneemann is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

With the Royals sending a second consecutive lefty starter (Cole Ragans) to the hill, the left-handed-hitting Schneemann will remain out of the lineup for another day. Schneemann could still have a clear path to making regular starts in the middle infield against right-handed pitching following Gabriel Arias' (hamstring) recent placement on the injured list.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
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