Daniel Schneemann News: Sitting against southpaw again

Schneemann is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

With the Royals sending a second consecutive lefty starter (Cole Ragans) to the hill, the left-handed-hitting Schneemann will remain out of the lineup for another day. Schneemann could still have a clear path to making regular starts in the middle infield against right-handed pitching following Gabriel Arias' (hamstring) recent placement on the injured list.