Daniel Schneemann headshot

Daniel Schneemann News: Solo shot against Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Schneemann went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Orioles.

Schneemann got the Guardians on the board in the third inning, when he took the first pitch he saw from Tomoyuki Sugano deep to center field for a 395-foot solo homer. It was Schneemann's second home run of the season, and the 28-year-old has gone 5-for-11 with one homer and two RBI over his last three games.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
