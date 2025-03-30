Daniel Schneemann News: Starts at second base

Schneemann started at second base and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Kansas City.

The lefty-hitting Schneemann handled second base against a right-hander, after the righty-hitting Gabriel Arias started Opening Day against a lefty. It's unclear if the keystone will be a strict platoon going forward, but it would juice Schneemann's fantasy viability if it works out that way. Depending on the state of Jose Ramirez's wrist injury, both Schneemann and Arias could be in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Royals.