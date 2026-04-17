Daniel Schneemann headshot

Daniel Schneemann News: Stays hot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Schneemann went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Orioles.

Schneemann's seventh-inning grand slam broke a scoreless tie, but the Guardians' bullpen gave it all back and then some a half inning later. The utility infielder has hit in six consecutive games, going 10-for-20 with two doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and four runs scored. He started at shortstop Friday but has been all over diamond. Cleveland is getting very little production at shortstop or second base, which could lead to a near-everyday role for Schneemann, who is batting .313 over 16 games played.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Schneemann See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Schneemann See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
5 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
17 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
52 days ago
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason
MLB
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
205 days ago