Daniel Schneemann News: Stays hot

Schneemann went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Orioles.

Schneemann's seventh-inning grand slam broke a scoreless tie, but the Guardians' bullpen gave it all back and then some a half inning later. The utility infielder has hit in six consecutive games, going 10-for-20 with two doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and four runs scored. He started at shortstop Friday but has been all over diamond. Cleveland is getting very little production at shortstop or second base, which could lead to a near-everyday role for Schneemann, who is batting .313 over 16 games played.