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Daniel Schneemann News: Swats leadoff HR in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Schneemann started at second base, batted leadoff and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Friday's 8-6 win over the Blue Jays.

With regular leadoff batter Steven Kwan rested Friday, Schneemann found himself at the top of the Guardians' order and rewarded manager Stephen Vogt's decision by belting a leadoff home run. It was the third homer of the season for Schneemann, who's .989 OPS surprisingly leads the team. The versatile infielder-outfielder has been used all over the field through the first month of the season, but Schneemann could find a home at the keystone, where Cleveland ranks 27th with a .195 average from its second basemen.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
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