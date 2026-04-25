Daniel Schneemann News: Swats leadoff HR in win
Schneemann started at second base, batted leadoff and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Friday's 8-6 win over the Blue Jays.
With regular leadoff batter Steven Kwan rested Friday, Schneemann found himself at the top of the Guardians' order and rewarded manager Stephen Vogt's decision by belting a leadoff home run. It was the third homer of the season for Schneemann, who's .989 OPS surprisingly leads the team. The versatile infielder-outfielder has been used all over the field through the first month of the season, but Schneemann could find a home at the keystone, where Cleveland ranks 27th with a .195 average from its second basemen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Schneemann See More
-
Rounding Third
Week 4 FAAB Results4 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniel Schneemann See More