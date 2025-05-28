Daniel Schneemann News: Tees off in loss

Schneemann went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Schneemann launched a three-run homer in the fourth inning, after the Dodgers raced to an early 4-0 lead. Despite that early success, Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt pinch hit for Schneemann against a lefty in the seventh, limiting him to two plate appearances. He has just 16 at-bats against southpaws in 2025. Schneemann blipped on the fantasy radar in early May but had gone quiet prior to Tuesday's three-run homer. He entered the game batting .175 (7-for-40) with one extra-base hit, one RBI and three runs over 13 games.