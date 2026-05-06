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Daniel Susac Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Susac (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Susac has missed the last two weeks of action with right elbow neuritis, but he's upped his workouts recently and is ready to test things out in a game setting. The rookie catcher had worked his way into a timeshare with Patrick Bailey before getting injured, and with Bailey still struggling, Susac should play plenty once he's activated.

Daniel Susac
San Francisco Giants
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