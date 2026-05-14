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Daniel Susac Injury: Could return against Athletics

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Susac (elbow) is nearing a return and may be reinstated from the injured list as soon as Friday's game against the Athletics, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Susac was placed on the 10-day injured list April 21 and began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on May 7, slashing .529/.619/.882 with five RBI, five runs scored, two long balls and a stolen base in 21 plate appearances over five outings with the River Cats. The 25-year-old catcher could rejoin the parent club during its three-game trip to Sacramento before the Giants head to Arizona. Susac is expected to serve as San Francisco's primary option behind the plate with Patrick Bailey now in Cleveland, though Jesus Rodriguez is still likely to factor into the mix.

Daniel Susac
San Francisco Giants
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