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Daniel Susac Injury: Lands on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 3:33pm

The Giants placed Susac on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right elbow neuritis, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Susac is expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Susac has gone 11-for-23 at the plate in the big leagues this season and seemed to be on his way toward splitting reps behind the plate with Patrick Bailey, but the former will now have to wait at least 10 days before he gets another opportunity to start. Eric Haase will come up from Triple-A Sacramento to give the Giants depth at catcher.

Daniel Susac
San Francisco Giants
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