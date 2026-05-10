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Daniel Susac Injury: Multi-hit effort in rehab game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Susac (elbow) went 2-for-4 in Triple-A Sacramento's 2-1 loss to Reno on Friday.

Susac made his second rehab appearance in as many days, logging multiple hits in both contests. The 24-year-old catcher singled twice Friday and has gone 5-for-8 with three RBI and two long balls across eight plate appearances with Triple-A Sacramento. With Patrick Bailey now in Cleveland, Susac will likely step into a sizable role once he's reinstated from the injured list.

Daniel Susac
San Francisco Giants
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