Daniel Susac Injury: Multi-hit effort in rehab game

Susac (elbow) went 2-for-4 in Triple-A Sacramento's 2-1 loss to Reno on Friday.

Susac made his second rehab appearance in as many days, logging multiple hits in both contests. The 24-year-old catcher singled twice Friday and has gone 5-for-8 with three RBI and two long balls across eight plate appearances with Triple-A Sacramento. With Patrick Bailey now in Cleveland, Susac will likely step into a sizable role once he's reinstated from the injured list.