Daniel Susac Injury: Progressing in recovery

Susac (elbow) has begun a hitting program and is expected to resume throwing later this week, per MLB.com.

Susac was placed on the 10-day injured list April 21 (retroactive to April 20) and is expected to miss two to three weeks due to right elbow neuritis. The 24-year-old catcher has impressed early this season, slashing .478/.500/.652 with five RBI and a run scored across 24 plate appearances in 11 outings. Susac may return to splitting reps behind the plate with Patrick Bailey once cleared, but for now, Eric Haase will continue serving as Bailey's backup.