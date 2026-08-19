Daniel Susac headshot

Daniel Susac Injury: Season comes to close

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 4:14pm

The Giants transferred Susac (knee) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Susac's rookie season will officially come to a close after he was initially placed on the IL last week due to a left knee patella fracture. Per MLB.com, Susac appears set to avoid surgery but will spend the next three weeks resting and rehabbing before he resumes baseball activities. He looks like he could be in line for a fairly normal offseason, setting the stage for Susac to be ready to go for the start of spring training. A Rule 5 Draft pick over the winter, the 25-year-old catcher slashed .243/.289/.375 with three home runs, two steals, 22 RBI and 11 runs over 161 plate appearances with the Giants.

Daniel Susac
San Francisco Giants
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