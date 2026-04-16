Daniel Susac News: Could split starts with Bailey
Giants manager Tony Vitello indicated Thursday that Susac could start splitting starts at catcher with Patrick Bailey, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Susac has made only four starts so far this season, but he's gone 9-for-16 with five RBI in the early going. The Rule 5 pick is likely to get exposed to some degree with additional playing time, but he's earned more reps over Bailey, who is slashing just .136/.191/.136.
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