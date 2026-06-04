Daniel Susac News: Exiting starting nine
Susac is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Milwaukee.
After starting the last two days at catcher Susac will get a breather for Thursday's matinee. Eric Haase is catching and batting eighth for the Giants.
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