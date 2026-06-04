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Daniel Susac News: Exiting starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Susac is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Milwaukee.

After starting the last two days at catcher Susac will get a breather for Thursday's matinee. Eric Haase is catching and batting eighth for the Giants.

Daniel Susac
San Francisco Giants
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