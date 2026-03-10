Daniel Susac News: Favorite for backup catcher role

Susac is viewed as the favorite to win the Giants' backup catcher job, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Eric Haase and Jesus Rodriguez are also in the mix to back up Patrick Bailey, though Susac appears likely to earn that role. The 24-year-old catcher was selected by the Athletics with the 19th overall pick in 2022 and has yet to make his big-league debut. He was left unprotected ahead of the Rule 5 Draft in December, where he was selected fourth overall by the Twins before being sent to San Francisco. Through eight Cactus League games with the Giants, Susac has slashed .350/.381/.450 with two runs scored, two doubles and one RBI across 21 plate appearances. He recorded a 26.8 percent strikeout rate with Triple-A Las Vegas last season, so improving his plate discipline and reducing strikeouts will continue to be a point of emphasis.