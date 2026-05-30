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Daniel Susac News: Getting break Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Susac isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Susac will get a chance to regroup after going 0-for-14 with four strikeouts across his last four games. Eric Haase will handle catching duties Saturday and bat eighth.

Daniel Susac
San Francisco Giants
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