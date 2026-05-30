Daniel Susac News: Getting break Saturday
Susac isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Susac will get a chance to regroup after going 0-for-14 with four strikeouts across his last four games. Eric Haase will handle catching duties Saturday and bat eighth.
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