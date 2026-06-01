Daniel Susac News: Heading to bench Monday
Susac is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Giants will hand Susac a night off after he started behind the dish in three of the team's previous four contests. Eric Haase will receive the nod at catcher as the Giants kick off a four-game set in Milwaukee.
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