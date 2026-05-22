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Daniel Susac News: Idle Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Susac isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Susac has reached base six times and driven in two runs across his last three games, but the Giants will keep him on the bench to begin Friday's contest. Jesus Rodriguez will get the nod at catcher and bat seventh.

Daniel Susac
San Francisco Giants
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