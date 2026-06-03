Daniel Susac News: Logs three hits in loss
Susac went 3-for-4 in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Brewers.
Susac recorded three singles in Tuesday's defeat, marking his third three-hit effort of the season. The 25-year-old catcher has started seven of the last 10 games, batting .208 with four RBI, three runs scored and a double in 29 plate appearances during that span. While Eric Haase remains in the mix for starts, Susac figures to continue seeing most of the work behind the plate. He's now slashing .323/.377/.419 with 11 RBI, four runs scored and four doubles across 70 plate appearances this season.
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