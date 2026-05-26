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Daniel Susac News: Resting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Susac is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Susac went 1-for-11 in the three games he started in since his last game on the bench May 22. As he rests Tuesday, Eric Haase has the start behind the plate and is batting eighth.

Daniel Susac
San Francisco Giants
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