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Daniel Susac News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Susac isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Susac went 0-for-4 with a strikeout during his first game back from the injured list Friday, and the Giants will sit him down Saturday in an effort to ease him back into major-league action. Jesus Rodriguez will handle catching duties and bat ninth while Susac rests.

Daniel Susac
San Francisco Giants
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