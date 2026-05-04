Danny Coulombe headshot

Danny Coulombe Injury: Heads to IL with neck injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

The Red Sox placed Coulombe on the 15-day injured list Monday with cervical spasms.

It's unclear how long his neck has been bothering him, but Coulombe last pitched Friday. The lefty has yielded five runs with a 5:3 K:BB over eight innings out of the Boston bullpen this season. His spot on the roster and in the bullpen will be filled by Alec Gamboa.

Danny Coulombe
Boston Red Sox
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