Danny Coulombe Injury: Heads to IL with neck injury
The Red Sox placed Coulombe on the 15-day injured list Monday with cervical spasms.
It's unclear how long his neck has been bothering him, but Coulombe last pitched Friday. The lefty has yielded five runs with a 5:3 K:BB over eight innings out of the Boston bullpen this season. His spot on the roster and in the bullpen will be filled by Alec Gamboa.
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