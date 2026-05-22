Danny Coulombe Injury: Makes second rehab appearance
Coulombe (neck) allowed one run and recorded two outs for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
The outing was Coulombe's second while on rehab with the WooSox, and the Red Sox will determine if he needs another appearance. His impending return could spell the end of Rule 5 pick Ryan Watson on Boston's roster.
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