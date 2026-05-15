Danny Coulombe Injury: Making rehab appearance Friday

Coulombe (neck) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Portland on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Neck spasms sent Coulombe to the injured list toward the beginning of the month, and the Red Sox will now look to get the 36-year-old southpaw a tune-up outing in the minors before adding him back to their bullpen. He'll be eligible to return from the IL on Sunday, so there's a good chance that Friday's rehab appearance will be the only one he makes.