Danny Coulombe headshot

Danny Coulombe Injury: Sent home with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 9:49am

Coulombe was sent home Saturday with an illness, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. The nature of the illness is not known.

Coulombe was expected to be on the Opening Day roster, but Saturday's illness throws a speck of doubt into his availability. Boston signed him late in camp, and he made his Grapefruit League debut Thursday.

Danny Coulombe
Boston Red Sox
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