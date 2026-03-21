Danny Coulombe Injury: Sent home with illness
Coulombe was sent home Saturday with an illness, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. The nature of the illness is not known.
Coulombe was expected to be on the Opening Day roster, but Saturday's illness throws a speck of doubt into his availability. Boston signed him late in camp, and he made his Grapefruit League debut Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Coulombe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Coulombe See More