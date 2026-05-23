Danny Coulombe Injury: Slated to return Sunday

Coulombe (neck) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The journeyman lefty will slot back into the Boston bullpen after landing on the IL back on May 4 with cervical spasms. Coulombe has since made a couple rehab appearances, one with Double-A Portland and one with Triple-A Worcester. He has posted a 5.63 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and three holds in eight innings spanning 12 appearances with the big club this season.