Danny Coulombe Injury: Slated to return Sunday
Coulombe (neck) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The journeyman lefty will slot back into the Boston bullpen after landing on the IL back on May 4 with cervical spasms. Coulombe has since made a couple rehab appearances, one with Double-A Portland and one with Triple-A Worcester. He has posted a 5.63 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and three holds in eight innings spanning 12 appearances with the big club this season.
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