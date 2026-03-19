Danny Coulombe News: Has contract reworked

Coulombe's contract was restructured after the Red Sox discovered issues in the pitcher's physical examination, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The overall value of the deal remains the same, but the guaranteed portion was reduced to $1 million. Coulombe can achieve another two million in performance and active roster bonuses throughout the season. Neither party in the contract renegotiation -- Boston chief baseball officer Craig Breslow nor Coulombe's agent -- declined comment when asked about the situation. There have been no signs of limitation thus far. Coulombe threw a live batting practice Monday and is scheduled for his Grapefruit League debut Thursday.