Danny Coulombe News: Inks deal with Boston
The Red Sox signed Coulombe to a one-year contract Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
It's a major-league deal for the 36-year-old Coulombe, who split the 2025 season between the Twins and Rangers. Across 55 total appearances, Coulombe posted a 2.30 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 43:18 K:BB across 43 innings. Not including closer Aroldis Chapman, Coulombe figures to operate as manager Alex Cora's top situational lefty reliever out of Boston's bullpen.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Coulombe
