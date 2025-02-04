Fantasy Baseball
Danny Coulombe headshot

Danny Coulombe News: Lands in Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 8:28am

The Twins signed Coulombe to a one-year, $3 million contract Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Coulombe missed much of the 2024 campaign following surgery to remove bone chips from his pitching elbow, but he's been excellent over the last two seasons when healthy, collecting a 2.56 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 90:17 K:BB over 81 regular-season innings. He'll be the primary lefty setup man ahead of closer Jhoan Duran.

