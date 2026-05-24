Danny Coulombe News: Returns from IL

The Red Sox reinstated Coulombe (neck) from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Boston demoted another left-handed reliever in Tyler Samaniego to clear room on the active roster for Coulombe, who will rejoin the Boston bullpen following a three-week stint on the shelf. Before being deactivated, Coulombe had delivered a 5.63 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in eight innings while getting deployed mainly in middle relief.