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Danny Coulombe News: Returns from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

The Red Sox reinstated Coulombe (neck) from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Boston demoted another left-handed reliever in Tyler Samaniego to clear room on the active roster for Coulombe, who will rejoin the Boston bullpen following a three-week stint on the shelf. Before being deactivated, Coulombe had delivered a 5.63 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in eight innings while getting deployed mainly in middle relief.

Danny Coulombe
Boston Red Sox
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